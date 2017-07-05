‘Weekend Of Honor’ Events In Remembrance Of Dallas Police Ambush

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A number of special events and memorials are planned for the July 7-9 weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the downtown Dallas ambush on police officers. Many of these events are free and open to the public, but some do require registration. Click each date below for more details about that day’s ‘Weekend of Honor‘ activities.
- Tribute 7/7: 6:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall (Additional Info)
- The Value Of Life Festival: Trinity Groves, Faith Family & Southwest Center Mall
- Run For The Blue: 8:00 a.m. at Trinity Groves
- Officer Down Historic Motorcycle Ride: 10:00 a.m. at Southwest Center Mall
- Weekend Of Honor Unity Chain (Guinness World Records Attempt): 11:00 a.m. at Southwest Center Mall
- Appreciation Presentations
- 2017 President’s Lifetime Achievement Ceremony & Reception: 2:00 p.m. at Fair Park’s Hall of State