‘Weekend Of Honor’ Events In Remembrance Of Dallas Police Ambush

2016 Hailstorms Cost Texas Homeowners $5 Billion The Texas Department of Insurance released information about the state's hail losses from last year, and the results were not good. Homeowner losses were the highest ever recorded, totaling up to more than $5 billion.

How To Avoid Being A Victim At The Car Repair GarageIt's a moment that every car owner dreads. The mechanic comes out of the garage to say that your ride needs repairs. There might not be a way around getting your car fixed, but you can stay in control of the situation.