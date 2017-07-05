‘Weekend Of Honor’ Events In Remembrance Of Dallas Police Ambush

July 5, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas PD, Dallas Police Ambush, Weekend Of Honor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A number of special events and memorials are planned for the July 7-9 weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the downtown Dallas ambush on police officers. Many of these events are free and open to the public, but some do require registration. Click each date below for more details about that day’s ‘Weekend of Honor‘ activities.

Friday, July 7

Saturday, July 8

  • The Value Of Life Festival: Trinity Groves, Faith Family & Southwest Center Mall
  • Run For The Blue: 8:00 a.m. at Trinity Groves
  • Officer Down Historic Motorcycle Ride: 10:00 a.m. at Southwest Center Mall
  • Weekend Of Honor Unity Chain (Guinness World Records Attempt): 11:00 a.m. at Southwest Center Mall
  • Appreciation Presentations

Sunday, July 9

  • 2017 President’s Lifetime Achievement Ceremony & Reception: 2:00 p.m. at Fair Park’s Hall of State
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch