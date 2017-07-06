Bedford Teen’s Death Inspires Petition To Re-Write Amber Alert Standards

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App  

Bedford Teen’s Death Inspires Petition To Re-Write Amber Alert Standards

July 6, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Annie Potasznik, Arlington landfill, Bedford, Crime, Death, investigation, Jason Allen, Kaytlynn Cargill, missing, Tarrant County Medical Examiner, teen

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former police officer has started a grass-roots push to re-write the rules for children in danger.

His efforts come after the death of teenager Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, last month in Bedford. Police handling the case have faced subsequent scrutiny for not issuing an Amber Alert when she was reported missing.

But what many people don’t realize, is that Cargill’s situation didn’t meet the current standards for an Amber Alert. Regardless, the decision not to issue one has upset hundreds of people, who have signed a petition to take a fresh look at that standard.

“Just really kind of hit me that maybe something needs to be changed because there wasn’t an Amber Alert,” said former police officer and chief, Charles Clark, who started a petition to change Amber Alert guidelines.

When Cargill was reported missing in June, there were posters, press releases and social media pleas for help. But after her body turned up two days later in an Arlington landfill, even law enforcement veterans (like Clark) felt there was something missing, from the search for the missing teen.

More than 900 people thus far, have added their names online, in support.

Clark met with Bedford police on Thursday about the idea, a department he makes clear, followed all the current alert rules in the Cargill case.

“On the other hand, you’ve got to do something to change that, do something to make a difference to adapt with the times,” he explained.

When it comes to cases such as Cargill’s, Clark isn’t suggesting exactly how he would change the alert. But people have made suggestions for entire new alerts, or something for specific age brackets.

Clark’s goal is to entice more agencies to share ideas, then ask legislators to make it happen.

“It needs to be changed. Something needs to be added. It needs to be adapted, whatever, but something needs to happen,” said Clark.

It was two weeks ago today that Cargill’s body was discovered just three miles from home.

Police are still waiting for more information from the Tarrant County medical examiner on how she died, and told CBS11 there aren’t any new updates they could share in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch