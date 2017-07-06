CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Destruction Revealed After Flash Flooding

July 6, 2017 5:31 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: destruction, flash flooding, Fort Worth, weather damage
asoaked Destruction Revealed After Flash Flooding

Piles of soaked belongings now waiting for garbage pick up after flash flooding in Fort Worth (Joel Thomas – CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – At the intersection of Elaine Place and Hardy Street in North Fort Worth,  carpets were draped over chain link fences, piles of children’s toys and mattresses were on the curbside ready for trash pick up.

And huge amounts of limbs and debris still clogged a large drainage pipe in a creek bed. All were telltale signs of the flash flood that poured water into people’s homes Wednesday night.

“My father-in-law, his dad, he’s lived here for about 20 years. We’ve never heard or seen this happen before,” Edgar Montil said.

Montil took a day off of work to clean up after the flood.

“Shop vac, trying to clean up as much as possible, assessing what clothes were damaged-what shoes. You know, material things. Things that really don’t matter. Just throwing away things,” he said.

Montil and other residents said the damage to their actual houses was minimal.

Witnesses said the water had overflown the creek’s banks within minutes of the heavy downpour beginning.

“It was terrifying,” Montil said. “We’ve never seen it before. You see it on TV all the time and you see all the communities go through it. But, when it’s happening to you it’s surreal. It’s like a dream.”

City sources said there was debris partially blocking the drain that may have caused the flooding.

But the downpour was so intense, there may have been some degree of flooding anyway.

The City of Fort Worth knows this drainage needs improvement across town to keep up with growth. Engineers are already working on a large scale drainage improvement plan that would directly affect the residence in this north Fort Worth neighborhood.

“We are taking a very proactive approach over the coming years to address these problems because with more rain fall events, as you can probably imagine will occur, we want to be on top of it,” said Councilman Carlos Flores who represents the neighborhood.

