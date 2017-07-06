Grand Opening At New Toyota Headquarters In Plano

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Grand Opening At New Toyota Headquarters In Plano

July 6, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Automaker, Business, Corporate Headquarters, Employees, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, North Texas, plano, Toyota, Toyota Headquarters

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just over three years ago when Toyota Motor North America announced it was moving to Texas and today is the grand opening in Plano.

The busy day of events includes a tour of the new headquarters later this morning and a grand opening ribbon cutting event, that Governor Greg Abbott will attend, this evening.

In 2014 Toyota announced it would move its headquarters from California to Plano and into a new $350 million, 2,000,000 square foot campus at Plano Legacy West.

There will be approximately 4,000 employees on the new campus — the first 250 of which arrived back in May.

Some of the amenities on the campus include several workplace cafes, wellness rooms and collaborative spaces.

CBS 11 News caught up with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere who said the events today mark a momentous day in the timeline of the city. “What it means for our city is the economic prosperity and the energy that is generated by having a major corporation like Toyota call Plano home and then beyond that it solidifies our place in the marketplace in terms of North Texas and what we bring to the region.”

Over the next two years other corporations, like Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase will also bring thousands of workers into Plano’s Legacy West business park.

While today is a big day Mayor LaRosiliere said growth for the city isn’t over. “We are just getting started. There is so much more opportunity for us to make Plano home for businesses, families and individuals,” he said. “It’s just about giving them a reason to be here. We are rated the third best city in America and number one in Texas and we want to keep the momentum going.”

While he wouldn’t go into detail, the Mayor said to anticipate more announcements about new businesses coming to Plano in the near future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch