Grand Opening At New Toyota Headquarters In Plano

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just over three years ago when Toyota Motor North America announced it was moving to Texas and today is the grand opening in Plano.

The busy day of events includes a tour of the new headquarters later this morning and a grand opening ribbon cutting event, that Governor Greg Abbott will attend, this evening.

In 2014 Toyota announced it would move its headquarters from California to Plano and into a new $350 million, 2,000,000 square foot campus at Plano Legacy West.

There will be approximately 4,000 employees on the new campus — the first 250 of which arrived back in May.

Some of the amenities on the campus include several workplace cafes, wellness rooms and collaborative spaces.

CBS 11 News caught up with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere who said the events today mark a momentous day in the timeline of the city. “What it means for our city is the economic prosperity and the energy that is generated by having a major corporation like Toyota call Plano home and then beyond that it solidifies our place in the marketplace in terms of North Texas and what we bring to the region.”

Over the next two years other corporations, like Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase will also bring thousands of workers into Plano’s Legacy West business park.

While today is a big day Mayor LaRosiliere said growth for the city isn’t over. “We are just getting started. There is so much more opportunity for us to make Plano home for businesses, families and individuals,” he said. “It’s just about giving them a reason to be here. We are rated the third best city in America and number one in Texas and we want to keep the momentum going.”

While he wouldn’t go into detail, the Mayor said to anticipate more announcements about new businesses coming to Plano in the near future.