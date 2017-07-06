Guns And Weed Found In Accused Killer’s Hotel Room

LANCASTER (CBS11) – A man accused of taking part in a child’s kidnapping and death over stolen pot was caught with marijuana when the feds came knocking on his door.

The details are in an FBI document related to the Lancaster Amber Alert case that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle.

Twenty-six-year-old Darius Fields one of five people charged in the kidnapping and death of little Shavon Randle.

Fields is accused of drug dealing in both Lancaster Police and FBI documents.

An FBI document obtained by CBS11 says when federal agents showed up to arrest Fields for his alleged involvement in Randle’s death, the motel room he was in reeked of marijuana smoke.

Agents also observed a woman flushing marijuana down the toilet and marijuana floating in the water.

According to authorities, 22 pounds of marijuana were stolen from Fields and a second man on June 26. In retaliation for the theft, Randle was kidnapped and killed. The 13-year-old girl was the cousin of a woman dating a man believed to have stolen the drugs from Fields.

The FBI also found two guns on Fields the day of his arrest, an AK-47 and a handgun.

He’s a convicted felon and not supposed to have guns.

He’s now facing federal charges for having the guns on top of the local charges in relations to Randle’s death.