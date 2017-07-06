CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Substitute Teacher Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

July 6, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Denton ISD, Denton Police, improper relationship with a student, Ryan High School, Spencer Colt Newton, substitute teacher
Spencer Colt Newton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton ISD substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an “improper relationship between educator and student,” a second degree felony.

Spencer Colt Newton, 26, of Lewisville turned himself in to Denton Police on Thursday, July 6 after an arrest warrant for him was issued on June 30.

Newton had been a “long-term” substitute at Ryan High School.

According to the arrest affidavit, there were multiple sexual incidents, including one on school grounds.

Denton Police received a report about an improper relationship between Newton and a student on May 17.

The principal and several staff members spoke with the responding officer and said Newton had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

At the time of the report, the teacher had already been terminated from his position as a substitute teacher with the Denton ISD.

Police said during an interview, Newton confessed to having a sexual relationship with the student.

