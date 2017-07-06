Substitute Teacher Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton ISD substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an “improper relationship between educator and student,” a second degree felony.

Spencer Colt Newton, 26, of Lewisville turned himself in to Denton Police on Thursday, July 6 after an arrest warrant for him was issued on June 30.

Newton had been a “long-term” substitute at Ryan High School.

According to the arrest affidavit, there were multiple sexual incidents, including one on school grounds.

Denton Police received a report about an improper relationship between Newton and a student on May 17.

The principal and several staff members spoke with the responding officer and said Newton had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

At the time of the report, the teacher had already been terminated from his position as a substitute teacher with the Denton ISD.

Police said during an interview, Newton confessed to having a sexual relationship with the student.