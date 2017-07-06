CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Video Shows Flyer With Loose Dog Yelling At Flight Attendant

July 6, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines, CBS Chicago, flight, WBBM, Woman Removed From Flight

ATLANTA (AP) – A disruptive passenger was removed from an Atlanta-to-Chicago flight after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.

Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight. Nash said the woman had reclined her seat while the plane was taxiing to the runway and yelled profanities after being asked to stop.

The video shows passengers yelling at the woman to sit down as she follows a flight attendant to the back of the plane with her dog by her side. The plane returned to the gate, and another video shows a man escorting her off the flight.

An Atlanta airport representative tells Chicago’s WBBM-TV that the woman wasn’t arrested and was rebooked on another flight.

American Airlines says the plane arrived in Chicago four hours late.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:42 am

    This is another reason why I only fly with Southwest airlines. Too many crazies flying on the other airlines. She’s lucky they didn’t drag her S off the plane kicking & screaming.

