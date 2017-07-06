Wounded Dallas Firefighter/Paramedic Shares Message Of Thanks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Firefighter/Paramedic William An, who was shot with an assault rifle while responding to a shooting call on May 1, has a message of thanks to the community.
After being shot, An was immediately rescued by a Dallas Police Department squad car and rushed to Baylor University Medical Center of Dallas where “emergency room doctors and surgery team were able to literally bring him back from the dead,” a Dallas Fire-Rescue news release stated.
An was released from the hospital on May 31.
Emotional and financial support poured in from across the country.
Despite the long recovery ahead, friends at Dallas Fire-Rescue say his attitude remains optimistic.
They say An is incredibly thankful for the fundraisers, phone calls and visits from Dallas police officers have gone a long way in showing An and his family the true meaning of brotherhood.