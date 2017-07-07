John Wiley Price Says “No” To Fallen Officer’s Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are furious about remarks from an elected official who they believe is refusing to honor police officers ambushed one year ago.

A year ago, Dallas residents watched in horror as five police officers in Dallas were gunned down, targeted simply for the badge and uniforms they wore.

As the one year anniversary of the ambush approached, the Dallas County Commission voted on a resolution to make July 7 a day to honor all fallen law enforcement officers. All commissioners voted “yes,” except for Commissioner John Wiley Price.

“Abstained,” yelled Price after the vote. “It’s interesting in this country how you again continue to try to frame a narrative with regards to other people who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement. Any loss of life is bad.”

CBS11 called Price to get his side of a story, but one of his staffers hung up are we requested an interview.

“Once again, we have an elected official who is showing complete disregard and disrespect to the men and women who protect this city,” said Sgt. Michael Mata of the Dallas Police Association.

Price, who represents downtown, south and southeast Dallas, has been in office since 1985. In April, he was cleared of 7 of 11 charges in a federal bribery and fraud trial. Price had been in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors for years. Now, it’s the Dallas Police Association crying foul on Price.

“I think the public would want him to do the right thing and apologize,” said Mata.