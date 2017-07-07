WATCH LIVE: Tribute 7-7 Opening Ceremony From Downtown Dallas

John Wiley Price Says “No” To Fallen Officer’s Day

By MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11 News July 7, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Annie Potasznik, Commissioner John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commission, Dallas Police Association, Sgt. Michael Mata

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are furious about remarks from an elected official who they believe is refusing to honor police officers ambushed one year ago.

A year ago, Dallas residents watched in horror as five police officers in Dallas were gunned down, targeted simply for the badge and uniforms they wore.

As the one year anniversary of the ambush approached, the Dallas County Commission voted on a resolution to make July 7 a day to honor all fallen law enforcement officers. All commissioners voted “yes,” except for Commissioner John Wiley Price.

“Abstained,” yelled Price after the vote. “It’s interesting in this country how you again continue to try to frame a narrative with regards to other people who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement. Any loss of life is bad.”

CBS11 called Price to get his side of a story, but one of his staffers hung up are we requested an interview.

“Once again, we have an elected official who is showing complete disregard and disrespect to the men and women who protect this city,” said Sgt. Michael Mata of the Dallas Police Association.

Price, who represents downtown, south and southeast Dallas, has been in office since 1985. In April, he was cleared of 7 of 11 charges in a federal bribery and fraud trial. Price had been in the crosshairs of federal prosecutors for years. Now, it’s the Dallas Police Association crying foul on Price.

“I think the public would want him to do the right thing and apologize,” said Mata.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Edwin Kajihiro says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    He should have been convicted. He constantly causes trouble and believes he is above the law. He is a poor representative of Dallas politics. What a guy.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    July 7, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    JWP is nobody’s yes man., he’s the best commissioner Dallas has. He represents all the citizens, I respect his judgement. Good job commissioner JWP.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch