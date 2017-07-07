CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Mavs Trade A.J. Hammons To Heat For McRoberts, 2nd Round Pick

July 7, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: A.J. Hammons, Dallas Mavericks, Josh McRoberts, miami heat, NBA, NBA Trades

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After rumors swirled on Thursday night that the Mavs were making a trade with the Miami Heat, the team announced the deal on Friday.

Dallas has traded center A.J. Hammons to Miami in exchange for center Josh McRoberts, a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

McRoberts, 30, will collect just north of $6 million in the final year of his contract. It’s not known how much cash the Mavs will receive in the trade.

Dallas gets some future cap relief in the deal by sending Hammons to Miami. The center is set to earn a little more than $1.5 million in 2018-19.

McRoberts, 6’10”, played in only 22 games with Miami last season and averaged just 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

He suffered a stress fracture in his left foot on December 23 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The 10-year veteran has played for six teams (Portland, Indiana, L.A. Lakers, Orlando, Charlotte and Miami) after getting drafted No. 37 overall by the Trail Blazers in 2007.

McRobert has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

Hammons, the No. 46 overall pick by the Mavericks in 2016, was limited mostly to D-League (now G-League) action in his rookie season.

The Perdue product appeared in 22 games for Dallas last season, averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game.

