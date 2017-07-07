SPECIAL COVERAGE: Dallas Ambush - One Year Later | WATCH LIVE

Rangers Remember 7-7-16

July 7, 2017 5:29 PM By Keith Russell
Dallas Police Ambush, Jeff Banister, July 7, Off the field, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Texas Rangers can remember this time last year when the ambush in Dallas left a total of five officers dead.

They were in the midst of a game at Globe Life Park when news of the tragedy spread throughout the stadium.

Wearing blue tonight in honor of the fallen officers is the least they say they can do to show how committed they are to helping continue the much needed healing in DFW.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister remembers the night being “gut wrenching” but also thinks the time that has passed since, demonstrates how much a region can galvanize in the midst of tragedy.

In his words, this day of remembrance “should be everyday.”

