Crews Battle Six-Alarm Fire At Dallas Strip Mall

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters battled a six-alarm fire on Saturday at a strip mall in south Dallas that is currently under control.
Officials say the fire started in a vacant Washateria at Crest Plaza on South Lancaster Road where crews responded at around 9:15 a.m.
It is unclear whether other businesses in the shopping center were affected by the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.
Officials say the fire was three-alarm at around 9:30 a.m. but was upgraded through the morning to a six-alarm due to heat.