Arlington Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a car at an apartment complex.

The call was first reported as a crash as officers responded to the 2100 block of Lincoln Drive at around 3:00 p.m. When they arrived, they located a vehicle with an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

One witness said he walked past the vehicle that was described as a silver car and saw a body inside.

“I happened to walk by the area, and I passed by the car that was sitting there,” said apartment resident Alfred Johnson. “The door was open. As I was passing by, someone told me someone was dead.”

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and search for any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5735.