Massive Flooding Causes Trouble For Fort Worth Drivers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As storms moved through North Texas on Sunday, many drivers were dealing with the headaches of flash flooding in parts of Fort Worth.

Massive flooding could be seen in places like South Hulen Street near Central Market and Arlington Heights High School where drivers were trying to maneuver through the high water.

In other parts, like the West 7th area of Fort Worth, drivers couldn’t believe how much the water had flooded the streets.

“The water was just so fast. It was already deep in the car, and I just wanted to move it out of the way,” said Lance Thorley. “And when that happened, it just flowed right down the street.”

Unlike some, Thorley was able to start his car, but he only made it a few feet. “I mean to be that flooded, car’s totaled,” he said.

Philip Gomez hoped to ride out the storm at a nearby restaurant in West 7th, but by the time he made it to the corner of Morton and Norwood, his SUV was stranded.

“So we waited until the rain stopped, and that’s when I walked up and saw the car floated in the sea of water over here,” said Gomez.

Police say they haven’t received any reports of injuries in the West 7th area, but the property damage will clearly be significant.