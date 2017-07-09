Woman In Wheelchair Found Dead After Fire At Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters found the body of a deceased woman in a wheelchair in a home after a fire burned through the Dallas residence Sunday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the fire just before 11:15 a.m. at the 1200 block of Valley Street in south Dallas.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the back of the home. They were able to put out the flames within half an hour.

According to officials, after putting out the fire, the firefighters found the body of a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair in a back bedroom.

Officials say there were at least four people in the home when the fire began. A man sitting in the porch smelled the smoke and told everyone in the home.

The man tried to make his way to the back bedroom, but there was too much smoke and fire to make entry, officials say.

It is currently unknown how much of a factor the wheelchair played in the woman’s inability to escape the fire. Her identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.