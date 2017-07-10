DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Dallas Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Teen

July 10, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: #MissingPerson, Jeanette Murillo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department wants the public’s help finding Jeanette Murillo, 17.

She was last seen this morning at 10:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of Farola Drive.

murillo Dallas Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Teen

Have you seen 17-year-old Jeanette Murillo? (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police described Murillo as a Latin female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’0″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt with black pants and she also has a Texas tattoo on her upper back.

Detectives said they believe the teen may be a danger to herself.

If anyone knows where Murillo is, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch