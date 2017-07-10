Dallas Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department wants the public’s help finding Jeanette Murillo, 17.
She was last seen this morning at 10:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of Farola Drive.
Police described Murillo as a Latin female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’0″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt with black pants and she also has a Texas tattoo on her upper back.
Detectives said they believe the teen may be a danger to herself.
If anyone knows where Murillo is, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.