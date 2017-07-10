DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Edgemere Is More Than Just A Place To Live

By Taryn Jones | CBSDFW.COM July 10, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Edgemere, retirement

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Imagine combining a five-star hotel with a cruise ship, and putting it right here in North Texas. That’s what it’s like to live at Edgemere.

On this episode of Eat. See. Play., Taryn Jones takes you to a luxury retirement community that goes above and beyond. They have amenities, classes, speakers, chefs, trainers and so much more.

Above all, Edgemere has a staff that cares deeply for the well-being of their residents.

Find out why Edgemere is more than just a place to live — it’s a place to call home.

