Homeless Man Assumed Dead Following Flash Flood

DENTON (CBSDFW) – A homeless man has drowned in Denton after some fast-moving water from a flash flood swept him away.

Denton firefighters say several men that were reportedly living in a homeless camp behind a busy shopping center near I-35 and University Blvd in Denton were swept into a retention pond when a flash flood hit them Sunday afternoon.

Denton’s assistant Fire Chief Ken Hedges says a wall of water rushed in on them.

“There were three males that were camping out in a what I would call a trans-flume going into a retention pond” said Hedges.

Two of the men were rescued and had no apparent injuries. But the third was swept into that retention pond and did not resurface.

The wall of water into that drainage area was caused by runoff from weekend storms.

The two other men say they’ve endured rain and water before, but never like that. The unidentified drowned man is thought to be in his 60s.