Woman Says Minnesota Cop Shot Her Dogs After Responding To Burglary Alarm

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW) – A police officer in Minneapolis may be in hot water after he shot two dogs on Saturday night.

According to Jennifer LaMay’s Facebook page, an officer shot one of her dogs in the face and another dog multiple times in her backyard.

LaMay says both dogs are expected to survive despite their injuries.

LeMay said the dogs are service animals to her family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for their veterinary bills.

WCCO in Minneapolis reports that the officer responded to the home after LaMay’s 13-year-old daughter accidentially set off the burglary alarm.

WARNING: The video is graphic.

LaMay tells WCCO that the video shows the dogs weren’t agressive or charging the officer.

Minneapolis police released a statement on the shooting Sunday, saying that the department is aware of the shooting.

“Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation that is completed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit,” the statement said. “We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer’s body camera video.”

Police have contacted Lamay, WCCO reports.