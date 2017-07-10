CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Parents Urge CPR Training After It Saves Their Son

July 10, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Benbrook, Laura White

BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) — A Benbrook family is sharing their story of the terrifying moments when they nearly lost their 2-year old in a near drowning.

The White family says they were celebrating the Fourth of July weekend at a lake house near Eagle Mountain lake with friends when 2-year-old Owen slipped away and was in a pool.

“When I looked out the window that’s when I saw him floating face down in the pool,” the boy’s mother Laura White.

owen Parents Urge CPR Training After It Saves Their Son

By the time she ran outside, another woman had already pulled the child out of the water.

Laura began called for her husband and began CPR. He’s a battalion fire chief at DFW airport, and his mother is a physician’s assistant. Both are CPR trained and quickly put their skills to use.

“I made my way down the hill and saw my wife doing CPR on Owen, and when I looked at him and his color… his belly was bloated,” said Daniel White.

After a few moments Owen began breathing again much to the relief of the parents. Now they are telling their stories in hopes that other parents will learn CPR and prepare themselves incase they ever need it.

Mr. White added, “If and when you need it. It would be worth every second that you prepare for.”

Little Owen is as vibrant as ever these days. His family says they saved his swim shorts from that day to later remind him and tell him about the day his parent’s saved his life.

For more information on CPR training click here.

