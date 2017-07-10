DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Russian Lawyer Meeting

July 10, 2017 12:27 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) – A music publicist says he set up a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump’s eldest son on behalf of a client in Moscow named Emin Agalarov.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, Rob Goldstone says the lawyer said she had information about purported illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee that she thought Donald Trump Jr. might find helpful.

Goldstone says Trump Jr. agreed to squeeze the meeting into a tight schedule.

Trump appeared in a music video with Agalarov in 2013. The video was filmed while Trump was in Russia for the Miss Universe pageant.

