Reservation Day Begins For DFW Restaurant Week

The highly anticipated 20th annual charity-dining event, DFW Restaurant Week, presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers, is coming August 7, 2017.
Today the official list of participating restaurants for 2017 is released and eager diners can begin making reservations!
Benefiting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope Home, we’re celebrating more than 130 restaurants and tens of thousands of diners who have participated over the years, raising more than $8 million to support the organizations’ life-changing work in our communities.