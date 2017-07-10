CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Soldier Based In Hawaii Arrested On Terrorism Charges

July 10, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Army, Hawaii, ISIS, soldier, Terrorism

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

The official says that the soldier was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State group.

He says the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

No other details were available.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said Monday that SWAT team special agents arrested 34-year-old Ikaika Kang on Saturday. Laanui says the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed.

Laanui says Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

