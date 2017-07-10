DFW Restaurant Week: The list of restaurants is out. Make your reservations now | View Desktop | View Mobile

Hutchins Man Sentenced To 80-Years For Child Pornography

July 10, 2017 6:02 AM By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under: Child Pornogrraphy, Crime, Fort Worth, Hutchins, Robert Ables, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A Hutchins man has been sent to federal prison for the rest of his life for his role in producing child pornography.

According to prosecutors, 40-year old Robert Ables started using a cell phone app in 2014 called ‘Kik’ to get in touch with young girls.

They say Ables managed to convince the girls send nude pictures. Once he got those, he blackmailed them into sending even more sexually explicit pictures under the threat of posting the nude photos on Facebook if they didn’t.

Ables posted all of the photos that were sent to him on the internet to suspected child exploitation websites.

Fort Worth Federal Judge John McBryde threw the book at Ables, sentencing him to 80-years in prison. And under federal sentencing guidelines, early parole isn’t likely.

More from L.P. Phillips
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch