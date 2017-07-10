Hutchins Man Sentenced To 80-Years For Child Pornography

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – A Hutchins man has been sent to federal prison for the rest of his life for his role in producing child pornography.

According to prosecutors, 40-year old Robert Ables started using a cell phone app in 2014 called ‘Kik’ to get in touch with young girls.

They say Ables managed to convince the girls send nude pictures. Once he got those, he blackmailed them into sending even more sexually explicit pictures under the threat of posting the nude photos on Facebook if they didn’t.

Ables posted all of the photos that were sent to him on the internet to suspected child exploitation websites.

Fort Worth Federal Judge John McBryde threw the book at Ables, sentencing him to 80-years in prison. And under federal sentencing guidelines, early parole isn’t likely.