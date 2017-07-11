FBI: Explosive Device Set Off At OK Military Recruiting Center

July 11, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Air Force, Air Force recruiting center, ATF, Bixby Oklahoma, domestic terrorism, explosion, explosive device, fbi, recruiting center, Tulsa

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have confirmed an explosive device was set off outside an Air Force recruiting center near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Police in the city of Bixby say the blast was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Bixby is about 15 miles south of Tulsa.

bixby af recruiting FBI: Explosive Device Set Off At OK Military Recruiting Center

Air Force recruiting station in Bixby, Oklahoma, outside Tulsa, is seen after an explosion on July 10, 2017. (credit: CBS affiliate KOTV)

FBI Agent Jessi Rice says the recruiting office was closed at the time of the explosion and no one was injured. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Investigators with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene. Rice says the Tulsa police bomb squad was the first to respond.

No arrests have been made. ATF Special Agent Meredith Davis says the blast is being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch