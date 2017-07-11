CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Nevada Legal Marijuana Shortage Prompts ‘Statement Of Emergency’

July 11, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Dan Corey, marijuana, Nevada, recreational marijuana, State of Emergency

CBS Local — Less than two weeks after Nevada began allowing recreational marijuana sales, stores are running out of pot to sell, according to the state’s Department of Taxation.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) endorsed the department’s call for a “statement of emergency” on Friday, which would allow for more licensed distributors, The Reno-Gazette Journal reported.

About 50 Nevada dispensaries have licenses to sell marijuana for recreational use, and began to sell it on July 1. But those same dispensaries do not have legal authority to restock their inventory, and several told state officials they expected to run out of marijuana shortly after beginning to sell it.

Department of Taxation spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said a collapsed marijuana market could jeopardize the collection of tax revenue that the Silver State spends on public education.

“A halt in this market will lead to a hole in the state’s school budget,” Klapstein said.

In Nevada, alcohol wholesalers have the exclusive rights to transport marijuana from growers to storefronts, due to a temporary court order that was extended in June by a Carson City district judge.

The purpose of this arrangement is to “promote the goal of regulating marijuana similar to alcohol,” and to help protect liquor stores from losing business as the demand for recreational marijuana rises, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Nevada is the only U.S. state with legalized recreational marijuana that has this type of policy, despite being temporary.

The Department of Taxation has not issued any distribution licenses to alcohol wholesalers as of Friday due to incomplete applications and zoning issues, according to The Reno-Gazette Journal.

But a statement of emergency could help dispensaries restock their marijuana inventories. Doing so would allow the Department of Taxation to issue distribution licenses to more applicants beyond alcohol wholesalers.

The Nevada Tax Commission is expected to vote on the regulation Thursday.

[H/T: Business Insider]

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch