Pair Wanted For Back-To-Back Loan Store Robberies

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are looking for two men who robbed a Carrollton loan store Monday, then an hour later committed a similar crime in Grand Prairie.
Police said the men robbed the Advance America at 1916 E. Belt Line Rd. in Carrollton at gunpoint at 10:23 a.m. Monday, July 10 where they were captured on surveillance video.
Then at 11:30 a.m. the same men were captured on surveillance video robbing the Cash Store at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd. in Grand Prairie.
Witnesses saw them leave the Grand Prairie crime in a red four-door Dodge Charger or Challenger with white pin striping.
The men are believed to be in their early to mid-20s with thin-builds and approximately 5’7” to 5’8”.
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com