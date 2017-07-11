Pair Wanted For Back-To-Back Loan Store Robberies

July 11, 2017 8:29 PM
Filed Under: Advance America, Carrollton Police, Cash Store, Grand Prairie Police, loan store robberies

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police are looking for two men who robbed a Carrollton loan store Monday, then an hour later committed a similar crime in Grand Prairie.

Police said the men robbed the Advance America at 1916 E. Belt Line Rd. in Carrollton at gunpoint at 10:23 a.m. Monday, July 10 where they were captured on surveillance video.

Then at 11:30 a.m. the same men were captured on surveillance video robbing the Cash Store at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd. in Grand Prairie.

Witnesses saw them leave the Grand Prairie crime in a red four-door Dodge Charger or Challenger with white pin striping.

The men are believed to be in their early to mid-20s with thin-builds and approximately 5’7” to 5’8”.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch