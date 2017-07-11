Pet Owner Starts Petition To Protect Pet Pig In Euless

EULESS(CBS11) – A Euless woman started an online petition to keep her pet pig within city limits saying she needs the animal for emotional therapy.

Eighteen-year-old Hayley Rudolph says her 150 pound pet is a miniature pig and it relieves her anxiety.

But the City of Euless says all pigs are prohibited by law and the pig is not registered officially as a service animal.

The pig’s name is Wesley. Rudolph says someone with the city told her by phone owning a miniature pig for emotional therapy was legal. That was almost four years ago.

“He really did help me a ton, anytime I’m anxious I go out there and cuddle with him,” Rudolph said. “Or he comes to my room and he is just there with me. It helps me relieve any stress I have.”

But this week, Rudolph received a notice from Euless Code Enforcement.

“It was on our door and they said if we don’t get rid of them within 10 days then we will come take him. I immediately found a temporary home for him,” Rudolph said.

“Our animal services ordinance does not allow, it has a list of prohibited animals, and pigs are specifically one of those prohibited animals that is on the list,” said Betsy Deck, spokesperson for the City of Euless.

And Euless code compliance workers said they have no record of ever telling Rudolph, Wesley was exempt from the law.

Rudolph says because Wesley is under 300 pounds he’s a miniature pig, not livestock. For now, though Wesley is more than an hour away from Randolph with a temporary caretaker.

“Right now I really need him, of all these times, right now. So, it’s really hard not having him,” Rudolph said.

“It might be some sort of a service animal, emotional therapy animal and we are open absolutely to discussing that with her,” Deck said.

The city and Rudolph are planning to sit down together to see if they can find a way to legally allow Wesley to stay.