Police Arrest Man For Murder On Dallas Roadway

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police have arrested the person they believe killed a man on a roadway Sunday afternoon.
Police say 36-year-old Julio Ruvalcaba shot and killed 31-year-old Christopher Geddes after the two were involved in a crash at Elam Road and C.F. Hawn service road.
Authorities say Ruvalcaba was in pursuit of Geddes when they crashed and pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Dallas Police are looking for the vehicle Geddes was driving that afternoon. It is described as a 2010 charcoal gray colored Chevrolet Camaro with license plate number: HKN-4449.
If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information regarding this offense, please contact Detective Montenegro, #6991 at (214) 671- 3624 or email him here.
Ruvalcaba is being held on a $200,000 bond.