Semi-Trailer Truck Strikes, Kills Good Samaritan

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Good Samaritan was stuck and killed by a semi-trailer truck this morning near the Northbound 251A exit on Interstate Highway 45 in Ennis.
It happened at 3:05 a.m. after an accident between a Buick Enclave and a Honda Civic. Both drivers of the cars exited their vehicles after suffering minor injuries. A witness driving by saw them and stopped to help. But a semi-trailer truck collided with the crashed cars right as the witness was walking toward the injured drivers.
The truck hit the cars, then lost control, striking the Good Samaritan. He died at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation by Ennis Police Department accident investigators.