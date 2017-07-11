Texas Basketball Recruit Cleared By NCAA

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Longhorns’ prized recruit has been ruled eligible for the upcoming college basketball season.

Mohamed Bamba, ranked by national recruiting services as one of the top players in the country, was accused by his older brother of taking improper gifts and money from a Detroit financial adviser.

The NCAA was looking into the matter and ruled Tuesday that Bamba is cleared to play for Texas.

“After evaluating all available information, the NCAA determined the assistance Greer Love provides to Mohamed Bamba does not violate rules. Bamba remains certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center.”

Ibrahim Johnson posted a rambling, profanity-laced, 20-minute Facebook video Wednesday, accusing adviser Greer Love of giving Bamba money and gifts. Love previously worked in New York and was involved in youth sports in Harlem, where he got to know Bamba’s family.

Love told 247Sports the family asked him to help manage Bamba’s recruitment. Love says he consulted with schools to ensure he wasn’t breaking rules and wouldn’t jeopardize Bamba’s eligibility.

The 6-foot-11 Bamba signed with the Longhorns in May, picking Texas over Duke, Kentucky, Michigan and Harvard. He’s projected by some as an early 2018 NBA draft pick.

Bamba averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a high school senior in Westtown, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, and was a McDonald’s All-American.

