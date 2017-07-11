Winning DART Photo Features Officer Injured In Attack

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tender moment between a Dallas officer and a child won a special photo contest recognizing “Community Policing in Action”.
Today the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) announced DART won the photo contest for July.
The winning photo features Officer Elmar Cannon kneeling down to speak with a young boy at Rosa Parks Plaza in Dallas. Officer Cannon patrolled that area before being caught in the middle of the deadly attack on officers last year. Five officers were killed in that attack, and Officer Cannon was injured. He returned to duty, but is working in another area now.
The photo contest began in 2015 to highlight positive community policing efforts across the country.