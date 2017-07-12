Dallas Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the person that robbed and beat a man in the 7100 block of Chaucer Place on June 26.
According to police, the suspect violently assaulted the unknown victim, knocked him unconscious and robbed him.
Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, 18-20-years-old, 5-foot-ten and 180 pounds.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, black Adidas pants and black tennis shoes.
The suspect drives a charcoal gray Ford Focus with black rims and dark tint.
Anyone that recognizes this suspect or has information on this offense is asked to call Detective Mulvihill at (214) 671-3705. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).