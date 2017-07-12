Man Admits To Setting Walmart On Fire, Planned To Rob It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man confessed to setting a fire inside the Walmart SuperCenter at 2401 Avondale-Haslet Rd. around 4:00 a.m. on July 3.

Gilberto Hernandez, 36, was arrested on July 6, after surveillance footage showed him leaving the Walmart after allegedly setting the fire.

During an interview with fire investigators Hernandez said he intended to rob the cash drawers during the fire.

It’s estimated the fire caused $55,000 in damage.

The Walmart was closed for an entire day due to smoke and water damage.

Restoration costs and lost sales are still being determined but will be substantial.

Hernandez is being held at the Tarrant County Correction Center, his bond has been set at $50,000.

The fire started on a shelf full of packaged curtains.

Investigators said a store manager noticed the fire and fought it with an extinguisher as the store was being evacuated.

Sprinklers went off but not before smoke filled part of the store.