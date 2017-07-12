President Says Son Donald Jr. Is ‘Open, Transparent And Innocent’ In Russia Case

July 12, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump Jr., Politics, President Donald Trump, russia, social media, Twitter

President Donald Trump said on Twitter early Wednesday that son Donald Trump Jr. is ‘open, transparent and innocent’ in Russia case.

The president is again calling the investigation the “greatest Witch Hunt in political history.”

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning in the aftermath of his son’s defense of a meeting he had last June with a Russian lawyer. According to emails released by Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that would have damaged Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The incident has raised questions of whether members of Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to hurt Clinton and help Trump.

