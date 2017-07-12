Querrey Beats Andy Murray At Wimbledon

July 12, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Andy Murray, Sam Querrey, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) – Sam Querrey eliminated a limping Andy Murray from the Wimbledon quarterfinals, beating the defending champion 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court.

Querrey has now won three consecutive matches in five sets at the All England Club. The 24th-seeded American will next face either Gilles Muller or Marin Cilic in the semifinals on Friday.

Querrey is the first American man to reach the semifinals at a major tournament since Andy Roddick was the Wimbledon runner-up in 2009. Querrey had only ever once before reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament, and that came at Wimbledon last year.

Murray, a two-time champion at the All England Club, has now lost his last four five-set matches overall.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

