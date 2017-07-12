Retired General Finalist To Lead Texas Alcohol Regulators

July 12, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Bentley Nettles, Executive director, Sherry Cook, TABC, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Central Texas lawyer and retired Army general has been named the lone finalist to lead the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

A TABC statement released Wednesday said Bentley Nettles was the commission’s pick for executive director.

bentley nettles Retired General Finalist To Lead Texas Alcohol Regulators

(credit: Texas National Guard/YouTube)

Chairman Kevin Lilly says a meeting was held Tuesday to find a replacement for Sherry Cook, who resigned in April and then formally retired in May. Cook’s resignation came amid criticism over taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego.

The acting TABC director, Ed Swedberg, resigned Monday after barely a month on the job.

Six candidates, chosen from more than 80 applicants, were interviewed during a special commission meeting. Nettles owns Nettles Law PLLC in Bryan. He served in the military and retired as a brigadier general, with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Nettles was general counsel for the Army Element Joint Force Headquarters of the Texas Army National Guard.

There is a process of formal acceptance and background checks before the new executive director can begin work. The next regular commission meeting is set for July 25.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch