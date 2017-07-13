Bill Clinton, George W. Bush Reminisce About Presidencies

DALLAS (AP) — Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush shared memories about their political careers and presidencies with graduates of their Presidential Leadership Scholars program.
The George W. Bush Presidential Center at Southern Methodist University hosted the graduation ceremony Thursday.
The pair spent about 45 minutes answering questions from a moderator before standing with graduates for photographs.
Participants in the leadership program hear from former high-ranking officials, including Clinton and Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.