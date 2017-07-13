Bill Clinton, George W. Bush Reminisce About Presidencies

July 13, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Presidential Leadership Scholars program
bush clinton event 1 Bill Clinton, George W. Bush Reminisce About Presidencies

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush (CBS11)

DALLAS (AP) — Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush shared memories about their political careers and presidencies with graduates of their Presidential Leadership Scholars program.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center at Southern Methodist University hosted the graduation ceremony Thursday.

The pair spent about 45 minutes answering questions from a moderator before standing with graduates for photographs.

Participants in the leadership program hear from former high-ranking officials, including Clinton and Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

bush clinton event 2 Bill Clinton, George W. Bush Reminisce About Presidencies

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush (CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch