21 Fighting Dogs Seized From Dallas Property

July 13, 2017 5:20 PM
rescued fighting dog (SPCA of Texas)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-one fighting dogs and puppies were seized from a southeast Dallas property late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The SPCA of Texas, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s Animal Cruelty Unit, the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Animal Services were involved in the animals’ rescue.

Dog fighting paraphernalia were seized, including a treadmill, spring poles, flirt poles, medical supplies used to administer supplements and drugs to the dogs, steroids, antibiotics, pain reducers, chains and more.

dog fighting treadmill (SPCA of Texas)

Dallas Police Narcotics SWAT contacted the SPCA of Texas after officers, who were on another assignment, discovered the dogs and fighting paraphernalia, according to an SPCA of Texas news release Thursday.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s Animal Cruelty Unit and the SPCA of Texas expect to issue arrest warrants for state jail felonies and Class A misdemeanors for dog fighting and ownership of paraphernalia.

rescued fighting dog (SPCA of Texas)

The dogs were found either chained with heavy tow chains attached to car axles sunk into the ground or in pens on the property, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Most of the dogs have scarring on their faces, chest and legs, which is consistent with dog fighting.

Some of the dogs didn’t have access to water.

The SPCA of Texas loaded the animals for transport and took them to a secure location to provide them with medical treatment and care until the custody hearing can take place.

