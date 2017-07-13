Mother Says Arlington Officer Took Phone After She Shot Video Of Sons’ Arrests

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A woman says Arlington Police offered to drop charges against her two teenage sons in exchange for cellphone video she shot that she says shows an officer needlessly pushing her older son to the ground and arresting him.

The Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based group that lobbies against police violence, posted the video on its Facebook page Wednesday and scheduled a news conference for Thursday that will include the boys’ mother, Latasha Nelson.

Dominique Alexander, a group spokesman, says Nelson alleges that police took her cellphone while making the July 3 arrests and offered to drop the charges in exchange for the video when she went to retrieve her phone.

He says the video was backed up to the cloud, which enabled her to let the group post it online.

Arlington Police have released a statement on Twitter explaining why the teens were arrested.

Police said witnesses saw two teens breaking into a vehicle and found one matching the description and detained him.

The statement goes on to say:

The video starts at this point and shows two officers taking a teenager into custody.

After reviewing the video, there are many questions that will require a thorough investigation.

As will any allegation of misconduct we take this seriously. We want to maintain our position of transparency with our community by doing a complete and thorough review. This will include speaking with the family and the officers involved in the video.

The involved officer will remain on duty during an internal affairs investigation.

