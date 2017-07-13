Plano Art & Wine Walk Will Include Fluffy Guests

PLANO (KRLD) –  People taking the Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk tonight, will find a cafe with a few fluffy guests.

A pop-up cat cafe fills The Old Community Well on 15th Street this evening. Organizer Mason Ice got together with Cat Matchers rescue agency, to bring ten kitties to the event.

“People can come in, sip on the wine, hang out with the cats, take a photo. It’s a unique thing to do instead of just sipping wine in our place.”

All the cats in the cafe are available for adoption, with a fee which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and tests for common diseases.

You can pop into the pop-up cafe for some pets and purrs, and a glass of wine, and walk out with a new best friend.

It’s not just a marketing angle; Ice has two Tuxedo cats of his own, both rescue adoptions.

