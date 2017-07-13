4 Suspects Testify In Greek Court Over Texas Tourist’s Death

July 13, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: aspiring entrepreneur, Attack, Austin, Bakari Henderson, beating death, entrepreneur, Greece, Greek island, Lagana, Murder, Zakynthos
The four, all Serbian nationals, were questioned Thursday over the July 7 death of Bakari Henderson.Henderson, of Austin, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island’s rowdy tourist area of Lagana.

A total of nine men — one Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serb origin — have been charged with intentional homicide.

The five suspects who testified Wednesday are expected to be moved from police holding cells to prison by the end of the week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch