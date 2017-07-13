Texas Plan To Use Lottery Revenue For Teacher Bonuses

Massage Parlor Customers Turn Woman's Dream Home Into Nightmare A New Jersey woman is sick and tired of her house being mistaken for a local massage parlor whose employees have been accused of unprofessional behavior, CBS New York station WCBS-TV reports.

Mother Says Arlington Officer Took Phone After She Shot Video Of Sons' ArrestsA woman says Arlington Police offered to drop charges against her two teenage sons in exchange for cellphone video she shot that she says shows an officer needlessly pushing her older son to the ground and arresting him.