US, Mexico Eye Closer Energy Ties As NAFTA Talks Loom

July 13, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: energy, Mexico, NAFTA, North American Free Trade Agreement, Rick Perry, US

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The U.S. and Mexico are looking to boost energy ties as the two countries ready for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry visited Mexico on Thursday to meet with his counterpart, Pedro Joaquin Coldwell. Perry called Mexico “a very, very important partner” on energy.

Joaquin Coldwell said his country plans two pipelines to import U.S. natural gas in addition to the 17 that already exist.

Mexico’s energy sector was wholly state-run for decades until a 2013 energy overhaul allowed some private-sector activity, and Perry noted that NAFTA did not cover energy when the trade pact was implemented in 1994.

He said renegotiating NAFTA “is good for all participants, particularly in the energy sector.”

The talks will also include Canada, NAFTA’s third partner.

