Woman Crossing Dallas Street Killed By Hit-&-Run Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas late Wednesday night. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Jim Miller Road and Barrett Drive.

Officers said that the driver of a red car struck a woman who was attempting to cross the street.

The victim was taken a nearby hospital, but family members said that she did not survive. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

According to authorities, the driver who hit the 20-year-old woman drove away from the scene and has not been located. The search for that suspect is ongoing.