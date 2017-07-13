Woman Crossing Dallas Street Killed By Hit-&-Run Driver

July 13, 2017 5:39 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Barrett Drive, Car Crash, Dallas, Dallas PD, Hit & Run, Jim Miller Road, pleasant grove

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas late Wednesday night. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Jim Miller Road and Barrett Drive.

Officers said that the driver of a red car struck a woman who was attempting to cross the street.

The victim was taken a nearby hospital, but family members said that she did not survive. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

According to authorities, the driver who hit the 20-year-old woman drove away from the scene and has not been located. The search for that suspect is ongoing.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch