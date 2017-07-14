Bones Found In Southlake Identified As Missing Man

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The human remains found Monday in Southlake have now been identified. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the bones were those of 60-year-old Joshua L. Michelson. He had been in the area visiting a friend when he disappeared in late May.

The bones were discovered in a heavily wooded area near the 1300 block of White Chapel Boulevard late Monday afternoon. A utility worker found them scattered in the area. Police said that they “appeared to have been here for some time.” The remains were confirmed to be human the next day.

Michelson had been reported missing on May 25, but police in Southlake were unable to locate the man at that time. Officials were informed that Michelson expressed a desire to harm himself.

While the remains have been identified, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been able to determine the official cause of death. Authorities explained that there is no immediate indication of foul play, however, the incident is still under investigation.