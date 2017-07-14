Dallas County Reports First Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the first human case of West Nile Virus infection in Dallas County in 2017 on Friday.

The patient diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, lives in the 75248 zip code of Dallas.

DCHHS is awaiting confirmation of the case from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Our mosquito surveillance program and the county and municipal abatement teams are taking appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our residents. However, it is important for residents to take the necessary precautions,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director.

The best way to avoid exposure to West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.

Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

“Since there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatments for WNV infection, residents should adhere to preventive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS medical director/health authority.

The first human case of West Nile Virus this year was confirmed in Tarrant County in June.

Tarrant County Public Health does not make the zip codes of patients public.