Dan’s Friday KRLD Weather – July 14, 2017

July 14, 2017 7:22 AM By Dan Brounoff
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. An isolated late day storm possible, especially NE and east of DFW. High: Mid 90s. Heat index 103. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 20% chance of storms. Low: Upper 70s. Wind: South 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of strong storms. High: Low to mid 90s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of strong storms. Highs: Low 90s.

  • Another hot and humid day today. A few storms LATE, mainly NE of DFW.
  • An unsettled weather pattern through early next week!
  • BEST storm chances Saturday and Sunday. Lingering into Monday and Tuesday
  • Wind, lightning, high rainfall rates are the threats.
  • Dying out by midweek…NEXT week.

Monday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s.

