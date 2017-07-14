CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter Out Of Hospital After Rehydration

July 14, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: charity, Dehydration, Former President Jimmy Carter, Habitat for Humanity, jimmy carter, Philanthropy, Plains Georgia, The Carter Center

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Representatives for Carter and Habitat for Humanity said on Thursday that the 92-year-old became dehydrated while volunteering at a home-building project in Winnipeg and was taken to the hospital for rehydration as a precaution.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital on Friday morning and then attended a devotional to begin the last day of a Habitat for Humanity home-building project.

“He and Mrs. Carter extend their appreciation for the many well-wishes he received worldwide,” Congileo said in a statement.

jimmy carter in texas 2 Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter Out Of Hospital After Rehydration

(credit: CBS 11 NEWS)

Carter had joined Habitat as the organization builds 150 homes for people in need in Canada to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary.

The former president and his wife, Rosalynn, were in Edmonton, where Habitat is building 75 homes, from Monday to Wednesday before coming to Winnipeg, where the couple joined hundreds of volunteers working on 25 homes in the St. James community, said Rowena Sara, a spokeswoman for the organization.

Carter had been working for about 90 minutes Thursday morning when he went to sit down in a chair, the Winnipeg Free Press reported. He appeared to wobble, so Secret Service agents led him to his motorcade. He was treated by paramedics who took him away in an ambulance, without using lights or siren, the newspaper said.

The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity. This week’s project building houses in several Canadian communities is the 34th time the Carters have pitched in on Habitat projects, lending a hand and their name to promote the work.

Carter was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his brain in 2015 but announced in March of the following year that he no longer needed treatment. Carter continued to volunteer for Habitat while being treated for cancer, working alongside volunteers at a home in Memphis, Tennessee, in November 2015.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch