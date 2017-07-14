Plano Teen Recovering After Crash That Killed 2 Friends

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The sole survivor of a car crash that killed two Plano teens is speaking publicly about her recovery for the first time.

Kendall Murray appears in a new promotional video released by Medical City Plano, where she was treated for serious injuries, including burns to more than 25 percent of her body.

“My skull was fractured. I had a slight tear in my carotid artery,” she said in the video.

Plano police say the driver of the Porsche that Kendall was riding in on February 10 was speeding, lost control, and slammed into a tree.

“I had two friends that passed away in the car accident, and I wanted to live for them,” she said.

Sixteen-year-olds Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis both died at the scene.

“I couldn’t stand. I couldn’t walk,” Kendall recalls.

She can now do both.

On Friday, she stood before hospital staff to thank them.

“I’m standing here today in front of all of you BECAUSE of all of you,” she said.